Durban – Clean-up operations in Dhulam Road (the Bisasar landfill site) have resumed clearing waste illegally dumped by residents and businesses. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality in a brief statement on its Facebook page on Friday.

“The City requests residents and businesses to avoid illegally dumping waste in open spaces. Those found illegally dumping will be fined,” the municipality said. It said the public can help curb the illegal practice by reporting those who are illegally dumping in their communities. They can call 031 311 8804 or email [email protected]. “The City calls on residents to take a bold stand and make a conscious action to stop illegal dumping,” the municipality said.

This is how residents reacted to the announcement: Kavir Boodoo said: “In front of eThekwini headquarters, to allow that of the illegal dumping, land invasion new settlement springing up all in front of official eyes. The picture is proof that that is not just one load dumped but a daily occurrence.” Nozipho Khumalo said: “These businesses and residents need to be fined and shamed ... this is unacceptable.”

Shane Mahabeer said: “Clare Estate residents complained about this for over 20 years. Now when elections are nearing something is being done. Put security in place 24 hrs in this vicinity and fine the culprits. Name and shame them.” Msindisi Msindo Sokhela said: “There should be security working 24/7, we use that road as a short cut to Springfield but its state raises security and health concerns. Students from the eThekwini campus use that route on a daily basis, this should have been sought a long time ago considering that it's happening right in front of the municipality offices.” A clean-up operation in Dhulam Road (the Bisasar Landfill Site) has resumed to clear waste illegally dumped by residents and businesses. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Meanwhile, two weeks ago, the Daily News reported that ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said that driving towards Thekwini TVET College, Springfield Campus, they came across members of the public illegally dumping rubbish on the side of the road from their vehicles, people sifting through rubbish, piles of rubbish burning on the side of the road releasing toxic fumes into the air, and debris blocking the road leading to the campus.

The party had received complaints about how the vicinity of the college had become a haven for illegal dumpers. It is reported that toxic fumes are released into the air daily due to the flames that continuously burn outside the college, posing a threat to the health of college students and staff members. The situation has allegedly resulted in lecturers and students missing days of vital teaching time due to constantly being sick. Thekwini TVET college spokesperson Lindiwe Bhengu said they relied on the municipality to fix the problem.

Cato Manor Taxi Association PRO Mbuyiseni Khanyile said that they encountered problems whenever they drove through that stretch of road behind the college. eThekwini Municipality communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said that the Electron Road illegal dumping stemmed from businesses and residents dumping refuse illegally on Electron and Dhulam, adjacent to the decommissioned Bisasar Road Landfill site that was closed to municipal domestic refuse in January 2016.