Clean-up, recovery under way after suspects torch six trucks on Van Reenen’s Pass

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that six trucks were set alight by a gang of armed men over the weekend. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that on Saturday night, a gang of armed men forced six truck drivers to stop their trucks on Van Reenen’s Pass.

“They then set all six trucks alight, causing the roadway to be closed to traffic. No injuries were reported,” Naicker said. He said that at this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown. “Van Reenen detectives are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. A large police deployment including the Public Order Policing Unit is monitoring the situation,” Naicker said.

He added that the road is still closed at this time. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) reported that shortly before 1am on Sunday morning, six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen’s Pass by a number of arsonists who fled the scene. The N3TC said the N3 Toll Route is closed in the area.

“Northbound traffic heading to Johannesburg is being stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic heading to Durban is stacked at the top of Van Reenen Pass,” the N3TC said. It said that all authorities and emergency services are on the scene. “They have secured the area, and the fires have been doused.

“The clean-up and recovery operations are under way,” the N3TC said. It added that every effort is being made to reopen the N3 Toll Route as soon as it is safe. “Road users are advised to delay their travels to the area until further notice,” the N3TC said.