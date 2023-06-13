‘Clive Barker was a giant of the game’, says sports, arts and culture portfolio committee chair

Durban — Paying homage to former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, parliamentary portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture chairperson Beauty Dlulane described Barker as a ‘giant of the game’. In a statement, the portfolio committee said that Dlulane learnt with deep sadness of the death of Barker.

Barker died on Saturday, June 10, 2023, after battling Lewy Body Dementia, his family said in a statement. Barker, 78, led the South African soccer team to their only African Cup of Nations trophy in 1996 and also their maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998. Soccer coach, Clive Barker. Dlulane sent the committee’s heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and South Africa’s entire football family.

“We are behind the family during this very difficult time of mourning the departure of their relative,” Dlulane said. She added that it was unfortunate that Barker died at a time when his coaching wisdom was most needed by South African football. “He was a giant of the game, humble, and instantly recognisable as Bafana Bafana's coach. The exploits he achieved in 1996, winning the African Cup of Nations for the first time, placed South Africa high on the world map of countries and inscribed his name in the galaxy of South African soccer legends,” Dlulane said.

3 February 1996: Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey lifts the African Cup of Nations trophy after President Nelson Mandela presented it to him. Picture: Tertius Pickard / Touchline Photo She said Barker loved Bafana Bafana and football until his passing, and he remained a loyal supporter of football. He is the only South African men’s coach to have won the ultimate prize in Africa, all without losing a game. “He leaves behind a shining example, which, although it will be difficult to emulate, it will still be treasured. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Dlulane said. The chairperson thanked the government for supporting a call that the coach be accorded a provincial funeral, as well as the South African Football Association for honouring Barker by renaming its academy after him.

In the statement issued by his family, it read that Barker fought a brave battle, and they were relieved that he was now at peace. “Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping bring a nation together around the 1996 African Cup of Nations, but for us, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed.” Today I say goodbye to my father Clive Barker. He was a hero to many people in South Africa and Africa. He was a great father and a soccer legend. We will miss you. RIP Dad. I love you. pic.twitter.com/5eZ3OYlACF — John Barker (@johnbarker3) June 10, 2023

Saddened by the passing of legendary Coach Clive Barker whom we shared some great moments during Afcon 96 team successes. RIP and Condolences to the Family. pic.twitter.com/dFe9sVvwVD — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) June 10, 2023 RIP , my coach , my mentor, my friend . Thank you for everything. True legend of our game .🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ebrQJ93kdY — Roger De Sa (@RogerDe_Sa) June 10, 2023 WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.