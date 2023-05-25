Co-operatives storm eThekwini council meeting demanding payment for their work

Durban – A group of co-operatives from around Durban nearly collapsed an eThekwini Municipality special council meeting when they stormed the venue at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Thursday. While the councillors were busy debating the State of City the Address, which was delivered by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on April 26, the group unexpectedly arrived at the venue. They were blocked by police and security guards who immediately locked the gate thereby preventing them from disrupting the council meeting.

Avoiding the disruption and embarrassment, city officials took them behind the venue where they addressed them. Speaking to the Daily News, the group’s leader, Thokozani Mhlongo, of Inanda, said they felt they should voice their anger over not being paid for the work they had done for the city and their bad treatment by officials. Mhlongo said they had not been paid since January. “We are being undermined by the municipality. We have a three-year contract with the municipality. Our staff are fighting us and are demanding their payment from us. Some of us are being harassed by mashonisa (loan sharks) and we are no longer sleeping in our homes,” said Mhlongo.

He added that they wanted to present the demands to mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. One of their demands is that eThekwini Parks and Recreation must honour its agreement. They also demanded that those who were suspended be brought back to cut grass. The city officials were still locked in the meeting with the group and were yet to comment on the issue at the time of publication. WhatsApp your views on the story to 071 485 7995.