Coalition Talks: ‘IFP open to engage with political parties’

Durban — The IFP has reiterated that it is open to engaging with political parties, following the election results. The IFP made this statement on Monday night after noting reports from an “unofficial news source” that the IFP has closed the door on certain political parties, as the IFP embarks on coalition talks.

“It is regrettable that such fake news would be circulating when the IFP issued a formal statement on our approach to coalition talks, just this morning,” said IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. He said the statement issued on Tuesday morning “affirmed that the IFP remains open to engaging all political players.” “We ask the media and other observers not to jump the gun, or to make unsubstantiated conclusions,” Hlengwa said.

He said IFP treasure-general Narend Singh believes the report is a gross misinterpretation of statements he made on live TV on Sunday evening. “We plead that the media and public at large wait for the IFP to formally communicate our next steps,” Hlengwa said. “Calmness and maturity will be needed from all of us in order to reach the best possible outcome for South Africa and its people.”

In the IFP's earlier statement, Hlengwa said the IFP's National Executive Committee (NEC) met in Midrand on Sunday, June 2, to deliberate the results of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections and plan a way forward. "We are humbled by the support we received as voters expressed their trust in the IFP. We thank our members, supporters, volunteers, and every single South African, who came out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote on May 29," Hlengwa said.

He said the IFP accepts the results of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections as the democratic will of the people. “It is instructive that the IFP has emerged from the 2024 elections stronger than before. Our support has grown both nationally and in the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” Hlengwa said. He said this stands in stark relief to the decimation faced by many other parties, who have seen an overall reduction of their seats in the National Assembly and legislatures.

“With this remarkable electoral support, the IFP will engage in the process of coalition negotiations, which are now a necessary factor in the governance of South Africa,” Hlengwa said. “To this end, the NEC has established a 7-member NEC Task Team led by IFP deputy president, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, to facilitate all coalition-related matters, including engaging with other parties. Hlengwa added: “As we committed to do throughout this campaign, the IFP is putting South Africa first. We will continue to honour our founder, the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, by being a voice of reason and a constructive force in politics.”

“The IFP stands ready to rebuild South Africa.” On Monday, this publication reported that political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said when one looks at the commonalities between Jacob Zuma and the IFP and, on the other hand, the ANC and the IFP, the MK Party and the IFP coalition would be an ideal one. Seepe supported his views by saying Zuma’s strong Zuluness resonates with the IFP which was founded on strong traditional views by its late founder and leader Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

These two were both Africanists and had never seen their Africanness as a problem, he said. They did not move to white suburbs but continued to stay in the villages of birth. Seepe said Zuma is a proud Zulu who has lived in his home village of Nkandla throughout his life despite being president of the country, and Buthelezi, despite being the longest-serving MP, lived and died in Mahlabathini in the north of the province.