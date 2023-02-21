Cocaine worth more than R140 000, gun and ammo recovered in Durban

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have made another drug bust in Durban, this time worth more than R140 000. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit received intelligence regarding a man suspected of storing drugs at Hayden Avenue in Greyville.

Ngcobo said that police proceeded to the said address for observation and discovered that the owner of the premises was out of the country. A relative of the owner was traced and a search was conducted in his presence. “During the search police recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of R148 750. Police also found a firearm and 37 rounds of ammunition. Investigations are continuing,” Ngcobo said. During the search police recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of R148 750. Picture: SAPS Last week, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that Darrel Shanmugam was arrested in Greenbury, Phoenix, by Hawks members from Durban working with Crime Intelligence, the eThekwini District Task Team, National Intervention Unit, Phoenix Trio Crimes Task Team and Durban K9 unit.

Mhlongo said Shanmugam was arrested after members received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs in the area. “A search was conducted and members found pieces of rock cocaine, ecstasy tablets, cocaine powder, rock pipes and loose dagga to the street value of approximately R235 000,” Mhlongo said. “Shanmugam was placed under arrest and charged for dealing in drugs. His licensed firearm was seized and will be sent for ballistic test to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country.”

During the search police recovered a firearm and 37 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS Earlier in the month, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a foreign national, aged 30, was arrested by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Task Team after he was found with drugs worth more than half a million rand. Netshiunda said that on February 8, 2023, intelligence had directed the police to a house on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street in the Durban CBD and the suspect was spotted leaving the identified house. “Upon searching him, the suspect was found in possession of packets of methcathinone. A further search at his apartment led to the recovery of 1.26kg of suspected cocaine powder and more methcathinone was also found. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R510 000,” Netshiunda said.

