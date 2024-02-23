Collaboration leads to recovery of VW Golf 7 stolen in the Morningside area of Durban

Durban — A joint security effort resulted in the recovery of a red VW Golf 7 which was stolen in the Morningside area on Wednesday evening. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 6pm, members of their Special Operations Team were activated to assist Matrix tracking in recovering a VW Golf 7 which was stolen outside a well-known eatery on Ninth Avenue in the Morningside area.

“Our team immediately responded to the stolen vehicle’s last known location. Following an extensive search, the vehicle was found abandoned in a warehouse in the Burlington Heights area by the Matrix Ground Team, members of our Special Operations Team, Berea SAPS Crime Prevention Unit and various other private security companies,” Powell said. “The vehicle’s number plates had been removed and found nearby the stolen vehicle.” Powell said the vehicle was expected to be transported to Berea SAPS for further investigations and processing.

Number plates removed from the stolen Golf were left abandoned. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said it seems the Matrix Tracking team picked up the signal which reported the stolen vehicle travelling on the N2 heading towards the M1 Higginson Highway. Govindasamy said the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador was alerted by the tracking company and the search for the vehicle commenced. He said the Matrix Tracking Team, PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador, Safe House Tactical, Pro Secure, Marshall Security and Dew Force Security were involved.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Berea police are investigating a case of theft of motor vehicle after a vehicle which was parked on Ninth Avenue on Wednesday, February 21, was reportedly stolen by unknown suspects.” The VW Golf 7 stolen in Morningside. The recent crime statistics revealed that 9 539 vehicles were stolen in South Africa between October and December 2023. However, KZN recorded a decline during that time as 1 517 thefts of motor vehicles and motorcycles were reported, 107 less than the same time in 2022.