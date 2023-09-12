Community members apprehend house robbery suspect

Durban – A house robbery suspect was recently apprehended by residents in in the Osindisweni area of Verulam. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Verulam police were investigating a case of house robbery following an incident in which a 46-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his belongings on Friday in the Osindisweni area of Verulam.

“Reports suggest that a man was sleeping at his place of residence when four suspects forced the door open. At gunpoint, the suspects reportedly robbed him of his belongings. “One suspect was apprehended by the community members and has since been arrested by police,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a 21-year-old man was severely beaten by the community after he was apprehended during a home invasion on Friday morning.

Balram said that Rusa members were dispatched to the area at approximately 4.44am after receiving a call for assistance from residents. A 9mm spent cartridge was recovered on the scene. Picture: Reaction Unit SA “On arrival, reaction officers discovered a man with his hands and legs bound with rope. The suspect was extensively injured,” Balram said. He said that members of the community reported that the suspect and three accomplices arrived in a white/silver Toyota Etios (registration unknown). They attempted to forcefully gain entry into a home but attracted attention to themselves.

The suspects fired shots in the air while they fled to their vehicle. One of their accomplices was apprehended by the community after his getaway vehicle sped off. “During questioning, the suspect informed reaction officers that he and his accomplices intended to rob several houses in the area. A 9mm cartridge case was recovered on the scene,” Balram said. “The Waterloo, KZN, resident was placed under arrest and handed over to the Verulam SAPS for further investigation.”