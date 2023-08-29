Community Police Forum members do not beat up alleged criminals: KZN-CPF board chairperson

Durban — Mabutho Mtshali, the chairperson of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) board in KwaZulu-Natal, said they never take the law into their own hands but their name gets tainted because of other groups that beat up suspected criminals in the community. Mtshali was speaking at the two-day Provincial Community Policing Indaba at the Garden Court Marine Parade Hotel, last Friday.

Mtshali, a member of the new CPF board, said CPFs aimed to work hand in hand with the police and communities to eradicate crime. “We signed a code of conduct hence we do not take the law into our own hands,” said Mtshali. He added that one of their main challenges had been a lack of resources.

“I think the president and the Minister of police realised that CPFs are not functional and there was an intervention because there is now a budget for them,” he explained. As a result things had improved, Mtshali said. “We have izimbizo lined up as the board where we will have two of them in each and every district across the province; we urge people to come to the party and we will fight crime. We are also planning on inviting the municipalities,” he said.

He added that they were planning to be more visible in communities and promised to deal with complaints about CPFs not being reachable. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Mtshali, NPA Advocate Siziwe Cheryl Mkhonza and Luvuyo Goniwe from the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN, signed a pledge committing themselves to work together to develop and implement community oriented policing plans. The signing of the pledge signalled the conclusion of the 2-day KZN Community Policing Indaba.