Community rallies to honour Officer Sivuyile Madikizela, a fallen hero

Durban — Tributes were paid to Marshall security company officer Sivuyile Madikizela who was killed while on duty on November 1 Marshall Security, SA Police Service, community policing forums, neighbourhood watches and emergency services gathered, on Thursday, at a memorial service hosted by Marshall Security.

Madikizela was described as an officer who served with dedication, bravery, and a spirit of true community protection. “To him, we owe a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay, but we can honour his legacy by continuing to serve with the same courage and commitment he displayed every day,” Marshall Security said. “Thank you, Officer Sivuyile Madikizela, for your unwavering service. You will always be remembered as part of the Marshall Security family.”

Madikizela, an armed response officer, was shot and killed at approximately 5pm during a business robbery on Chris Hani Road in the Park Hill. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said Madikizela, who had recently joined the Marshall Security family, had entered a local supermarket to purchase a beverage. Unknown to him, the store was being robbed. “Startled by Madikizela’s unexpected arrival in his Marshall Security uniform, the suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him,” Powell said.

Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team and Netcare 911 were immediately dispatched to the scene but despite valiant efforts by paramedics, Madikizela died at the scene. Officer Sivuyile Madikizela. | Marshall Security “The tragic loss of Madikizela, who had been passionate about his new role at Marshall Security, leaves a deep void in our team. He had been eager to join the Marshall family and was enthusiastic about his work,” Powell said. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Marshall Security remains committed to seeking justice for this senseless act of violence and is fully cooperating with the SAPS in their ongoing investigation.”Powell said.

Powell said Greenwood Park SAPS are conducting an investigation into the business robbery and murder. In a Facebook post, Marshall Security stated that they extended their deepest gratitude to all Neighbourhood Watches, Greenwood Park SAPS, Greenwood Park CPF, Durban North SAPS, Durban North CPF, Netcare 911, and other dignitaries who joined in the guard of honour and shared a moment of silence in Madikizela's memory.