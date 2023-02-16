Community urges police to combat crime following a spike in library robberies in eThekwini

Durban — eThekwini municipal libraries have become targets for burglars in Chatsworth, with the Woodhurst and Montford libraries burgled this week. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Chatsworth police were investigating a business robbery case after five computers, a television set and cellphones were stolen from the Montford library by two unknown suspects on Tuesday.

“The suspects were armed. The suspects allegedly forced the security guard who was performing his duties at the library to lie down on the floor before removing the items. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle,” said Gwala. EThekwini ward 70 councillor Tony Govender said it was a sad reality that the libraries were victims of theft as they aided the youth in the community. Govender said: “We have a fantastic team that goes all out to give the best service for the community. In December, we had something for children called Toy for Joy, where the community put together toys and lunch for the young between 5 and 12 on Christmas Day.”

Govender said he hoped to continue with this initiative as it got the youth involved. He said that the Woodhurst Library had previously had a computer monitor that aided children with learning and recreational programmes. Ten computers were stolen during a burglary from Woodhurst library in November 2022. On Sunday night, a further two computers were stolen from the same library. Govender said: “Our judicial system is too weak. “If they revisit the conviction rate, something will be done.”

He said although he believed the “innocent until proven guilty” statement, sometimes the evidence indicated who the criminal was. Govender said he received a call from the librarians alerting him to the theft when they reopened the next day. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995

