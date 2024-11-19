Community vigilance leads to arrest of steel thieves in KZN

Durban — Three men were apprehended over the weekend for allegedly stealing reinforcing steel from a construction site on the North Coast. On Sunday morning Marshall Security’s Dispatch Centre received an alert via a WhatsApp Crime Alert group regarding individuals allegedly stealing reinforcing steel from a construction site on Gail Road.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said their armed response officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and found three men on the property. The property was not a client of Marshall Security. He said the suspects had already loaded reinforcing steel into their Hyundai i10. “Upon questioning, the individuals provided conflicting explanations for their actions,” Powell said.

Powell continued: “A helpful community member provided our Emergency Dispatch Centre with the property owner’s contact information. The property owner, currently in Australia, confirmed that no one was authorised to remove materials from the site and desired pressing charges against the suspects.” He said the suspects were apprehended and handed over to Umhlali SAPS who arrived on the scene to transport the suspects to the station for further investigation. “This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and quick response in preventing theft. Marshall Security remains committed to working closely with law enforcement to safeguard the Durban community,” Powell said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Umhlali police arrested three suspects for theft after they were found loading stolen property into their vehicle. "The suspects are due to appear before KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court on November 19, 2024," Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, in September, a Marshall Security armed response officer was informed by a Marshall Security officer stationed at a construction site on Old North Coast Road in the Glen Anil area about a suspect who had stolen wooden poles used in construction sites and was seen fleeing the area.

“Acting quickly, our armed response officer began patrolling the vicinity and successfully apprehended the suspect on Old North Coast Road,” Powell said at the time. “The owner was immediately notified and desired pressing charges against the suspect and attended the scene alongside Greenwood Park SAPS.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.