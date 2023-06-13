Comrades Marathon 2023: Medical staff ‘had every possible eventuality covered’

Durban — Twenty patients had to be admitted to hospital following the 96th Comrades Marathon on Sunday, June 11. This was according to the Comrades Marathon Association. Thousands of runners made their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban during the Comrades down run.

It said that the Comrades Marathon’s medical portfolio was ready and able to deal with any medical eventuality that may have arisen. CMA medical convener Dr Jeremy Boulter has issued the medical statistics for the 2023 Comrades Marathon: 350 runners received medical treatment at the Finish Venue Medical Facility at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. Of these, the majority of athletes were attended to at the main medical tent while a small percentage received R&R, rubdowns, strapping, massage and mild treatment.

51 patients were treated in hospital; of those, 24 were referred from the medical tent at the finish, while 27 were taken directly from the route.

20 patients were admitted to hospital, and are all doing well. The Comrades Marathon’s medical portfolio was ready and able to deal with any medical eventuality should any have arisen during the 96th Comrades Marathon down-run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) The CMA said that over the years it had implemented extensive medical, emergency, first aid and physiotherapy provisions for its thousands of participants. Provided by Netcare 911 and Ampath Laboratories, these much-needed medical amenities are made available at strategic positions along the route and at the finish venue. It said that this comprised eight physiotherapy stations, a fleet of ambulances, several rapid response vehicles, a team of paramedics, a dedicated emergency helicopter, a 3-bed fully equipped ICU-type resuscitation area; a critical care emergency facility on the finish line and the St John’s Ambulance Tent.

“The Comrades Marathon is known as one of the world’s toughest endurance events. The aim of our extensive medical provisions is to allow us to help a runner in just about any medical eventuality should the need arise,” Boulter said. “The majority of the runners who were attended to at the medical tent were dehydrated and exhausted. Although these are fairly minor symptoms, our medical staff had another busy Comrades race day on their hands, but all within their grasp.” The CMA added that with 16 072 Comrades Marathon runners on the start line, and 14 896 finishers, the 96th Comrades Marathon enjoyed an astounding 92.68% finish rate, the highest finishing rate in the race’s 102-year history.