Comrades Marathon Association extends olive branch to athletes affected by Pinetown and Sherwood cut-offs

Durban — The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has extended an olive branch to more than 500 athletes affected by the Pinetown and Sherwood cut-off during this year’s 2023 Comrades Marathon. On Wednesday, the CMA announced a consolation for runners who were prematurely cut off in this year’s marathon at the Pinetown and Sherwood cut-off points.

CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo confirmed that an olive branch had been extended to all 572 identified athletes who were affected by the Pinetown and Sherwood cut-offs in June. The CMA board has approved the recommendation for these athletes to receive a 50% discount on their entry fee for the 2024 Comrades Marathon. “We understand that some runners were left disappointed at being stopped at the Pinetown and Sherwood cut-off points and having not been able to proceed with their race. These athletes have been identified and contacted by the CMA office with regard to their 50% discount on next year’s Comrades Marathon entry fee,” Ngcobo said.

The CMA also apologised to the affected athletes and is therefore extending this generous entry discount as a consolation for the oversight. It added that the list of athletes would be flagged on the entry system when entries for the 2024 Comrades Marathon open in the latter part of next month. Any queries in this regard may be directed to the CMA office via email: [email protected].

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the CMA announced the six official charities that will be part of its official Amabeadibeadi Charity Drive for the upcoming three-year cycle. The Comrades Amabeadibeadi Charity Drive has raised more than R71 million for charity since its inception over 27 years ago, all thanks to the generosity of Comrades Marathon runners, supporters, sponsors and the public at large for their generous contribution to the success of this charity drive. The selected charities are focused on various facets of social and environmental upliftment, from early childhood development, wildlife and environmental awareness, conservation of protected areas, issues of gender-based violence and child abuse, as well as childhood cancer care and HIV/Aids support.

These charitable organisations will benefit from the CMA’s fund-raising initiatives over the next three editions of the world-famous ultramarathon, being the 2024, 2025 and 2026 races. This year’s selection includes four existing charities as well as two new kids on the block which are South African Parks Honorary Rangers and Childline KZN. The chosen charities are: Community Chest of Durban and Pietermaritzburg. Childhood Cancer Foundation. Childline KZN. Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust. Rise Against Hunger Africa. South African Parks Honorary Rangers. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.