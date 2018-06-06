The R103 Old Main Road is in a poor state. Potholes and cracks on the road surface between Botha’s Hill and Winston Park in Hillcrest pose a danger to Comrades runners.

Durban- With just days to go until the Comrades Marathon this Sunday, the Comrades Marathon Association and local athletics clubs are concerned at how the quality of the road used has deteriorated over the years and continues to do so with minimal repair work done.

They have also complained of substandard work where temporary repairs were made.

Reynhardt van Rooyen, a concerned resident, said the road condition was not up to standard and he was concerned about the safety of the runners and the public who would be using this road on the day. He was speaking about the stretch of road between Winston Park and Botha’s Hill on the R103 Old Main Road.

“The road surface is uneven in places. The road has cracks and several potholes. The workmanship to repair the road is pathetic. You could twist your ankle on these surfaces. Even cyclists could be dislodged off their bicycle. This is an international event. Enough is enough. We pay our rates and taxes,” said an irate Van Rooyen.

Rowyn James, the Comrades Marathon race director, said the Comrades Marathon Association listed 52 possible road defects between the start, outside the city hall in Pietermaritzburg, and the finish line at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. James said he sent a list of potholes or hazards that needed to be repaired for the 93rd Comrades Marathon to the eThekwini Municipality Roads Division and the Department of Transport.

Before doing so, the Comrades Route Management team had conducted eight route checks between January and June.

“I met a representative from the municipality and the department on Friday, May 18, to address all the road hazard concerns. We went on a full road inspection including the contractors tasked with making the repairs,” he said.

They covered the area from the Cato Ridge Truck Stop to Kloof and got out at each pothole area, discussed the damage and action plan and marked it off with spray paint.

“Sadly, nothing has been done repair wise, and we are just days away from race day. Each year, the Comrades Route Management team does a full inspection of the entire route from start to finish to record and document where each and every pothole is. Unfortunately, the list gets longer and longer each year,” James said.

The team then sends the list to the city’s roads division and the department.

In terms of the Safety at Sports and Recreation Events Act of 2010, the association, the municipality and the department are all jointly liable for the safe and secure passage of the athletes and supporting public.

In his capacity as race director, James said one of his primary functions was to ensure the safe and secure passage of both runners and spectators along the Comrades route.

“A task made all the more difficult with the lack of support from the relevant national, provincial, and municipal divisions in properly preparing and maintaining the road surfaces,” James said.

The Savages Athletic Club also voiced its concern about the road surface, saying it was a tripping hazard for runners in groups.

The club has about 50 runners participating in the Comrades on Sunday.

Kylie Griffin, the chairperson of the Westville Athletics Club, said many of its runners used the Comrades route to prepare themselves for the race.

“What we find is that, besides the deterioration of the road and potholes, the shoulders are not maintained. There is an encroachment on to the yellow line. It narrows the width of the lane, or sometimes the road markings are non-existent. This means we run on the road, which poses a risk for us,” he said.

Nikola Ramsden, the chairperson of the Dolphin Coast Striders, said the club had 60 runners participating in the Comrades this year.

“I think as the runners get tired, the bigger the potential danger. We require a good road surface to run on,” said Ramsden.

The municipality did not respond to questions from the Daily News, and Nomfundo Zulu, KZN Department of Transport spokesperson, said they were waiting for a response from their relevant departments.

