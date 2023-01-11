Concern over incidents of rape and murder of women and children in eThekwini

Durban – Media reports of at least five gender-based violence (GBV) incidents of rape and murder of women and children in the eThekwini region have left the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League Provincial Task Team (ANCWL KZN) concerned about the rise of GBV cases. On Monday, a suspect was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the rape and murder of six-year-old Senamile Sphengane from Cato Manor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Senamile was found in a bush near Wiggins Sports Ground on Monday last week. Here are some of the incidents provided to the Daily News by the ANCWL KZN: Ward 2 – A boyfriend is alleged to have killed his girlfriend. The funeral is to take place on Wednesday. The accused was arrested and was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ward 29 – A six-year-old child was raped and killed and thrown in a bush. The funeral was held on Monday.

Ward 93 – A boy is alleged to have raped a girl. The girl’s funeral was held on Saturday. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Ward 96 – A boyfriend is alleged to have killed his girlfriend. The funeral is to take place on Thursday. The suspect is expected in court on January 19.

Ward 96 – It is alleged that the boy next door raped his neighbour. He was arrested. Reflecting on one of the incidents, the ANCWL KZN Task Team said it had learnt with grave concern about media reports of the gruesome attack of Zinhle Wendy Ngidi who was allegedly stabbed multiple times and killed by her partner.

It is reported that the couple allegedly had a fight at a nearby establishment when they returned home. The partner allegedly attacked her and stabbed her multiple times with a screwdriver until her demise. KZNWL Provincial Task Team co-ordinator Fikile Masiko said the ANCWL task team was deeply saddened by this barbaric act in which a young mother was killed with such violence. “Enough is enough! We have seen many of our sisters, mothers die at the hands of people who should be protecting them. What happened to Ngidi is deeply disturbing, especially the wounds she endured.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We discourage violent behaviour towards women. We encourage all our communities to unite against gender-based violence and abuse of women and children,” Masiko said. “What concerns us even more is that over the festive season we have seen a rise in GBV cases across the province, which includs rape cases involving minor children. “We also appeal to our courts to deal decisively with cases involving gender-based violence and hope that these perpetrators will be locked away for life and never attack women again. We encourage the court not to grant bail but impose a harsh sentence on the perpetrator.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a head and leg belonging to Philasande Shange, who went missing from his home in eNtshawini, ward 24, KwaDukuza Municipality, last Thursday, was found. Philasande, aged 7, was reported missing on January 5 when he did not return home from a tuck shop. His immediate family, who declined to be named, located his head and leg under a bridge near the Indifana river. The family claimed they had received several SMS messages directing them to the body and threatening them with death. Moreover, the KZN Department of Social Development reported that in Emmaus, Mhlathizi village, in Bergville, northern KZN, Zibuyile Ngubeni, 26, was allegedly assaulted with a two-pound (0.9kg) hammer by her partner last Tuesday.