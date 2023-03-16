Concern over student safety after former student is murdered, students robbed and assaulted at a residence

Durban — The IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) has expressed its concern about student safety in KwaZulu-Natal following recent violent incidents. IFPYB chairperson Sanele Zondo said they were deeply concerned about the safety of students on and around university campuses and residences in KZN.

Zondo was speaking after violent attacks at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) and the University of Zululand (UniZulu). He said that a former student leader, Xolani Ngema, was shot and killed at MUT last week (March 7), while gunmen robbed students in their residences at UniZulu on March 13 at night, with several students allegedly being assaulted during the robbery. “Students should not have to live in fear as they attempt to build a better future at our institutions of higher learning. MUT and the University of Zululand should bring us into their confidence and provide assurances that students on and off campus are safe – day and night,” Zondo said.

“As the IFPYB, we therefore call upon the SAPS to urgently investigate these serious crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice. Further, we call upon the management of MUT and the University of Zululand to conduct an urgent assessment of their existing security measures, identify gaps, and strengthen the protection provided to students on campus and at their residences.” On Wednesday, IOL reported that posts on social media claimed that the student was shot during a break-in. According to reports, students were robbed by armed men who took their cellphones, clothing, money and laptops.

“The university denies the rumours that a student was fatally wounded at an accredited external residence. The university puts it on record that the rumour circulating on social media is untrue. Meetings between management, the SRC, owners of accredited external residences as well as student representatives from external residences went well,” UniZulu said. At the time, management said it had learnt of the allegations that a group of criminals had invaded one of its residences and shots were fired. Meanwhile, UniZulu said all academic activities had been suspended so that students affected by the incident could receive counselling.

The university’s management said it was investigating the incident. In a statement MUT said that it was sad to confirm that a former student had been gunned down outside the University’s main campus. “The MUT community is still reeling with shock and disbelief at the brazen nature of this shooting, which took place during the day,” MUT said.