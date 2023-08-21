Concern over where Inanda and uMlazi rank on crime scale

Durban — While the DA in KwaZulu-Natal will launch an anti-crime campaign against the endless criminal onslaught this week, the IFP in the province has called for more action to address crime in KZN. IFP KZN spokesperson on community safety and liaison Blessed Gwala said the approach to address crime in the province cannot be “business as usual”.

Gwala said the party in the KZN legislature calls on authorities to provide a detailed plan, with tangible solutions, to address crime in the province. “Although the Crime Statistics report revealed that murder in the province has decreased from 1 623 to 1 584 cases, we are not satisfied. Inanda and uMlazi have been identified as the number one and two murderous areas respectively, both in the country and the province,” Gwala said. “It is an increasingly intolerable fact of life in this province -- and country -- that hardly a day passes without us hearing of yet another murder, rape, abduction, hijacking or burglary.”

Gwala said it cannot be a “business as usual” approach, with piecemeal efforts, as gun-toting criminals do as they please in society. “The IFP calls on the relevant authorities to step up and stop the senseless killings in KZN in areas such as uMlazi and Inanda. Recently, seven people were killed in uMlazi, which will become a no-go area due to always being in the news for the wrong reasons,” Gwala said. He appealed to KZN authorities to unlock the political will to tackle crime that has engulfed the province.

Political leadership and a commitment to fight crime at the highest levels are a prerequisite for initiating and sustaining reforms over time until results are achieved, Gwala said. "We cannot afford to have communities turned into no-go areas due to criminals,“ he said and asked why it has taken so long for the authorities to address crime. “The IFP calls for an urgent assessment of uMlazi and Inanda police stations to ascertain whether they are equipped with the necessary resources to deal with high rates of crime. If not, more resources must be provided,” Gwala said.

“It must further be investigated whether any police officers and local communities are colluding with criminals in pursuing these criminal activities. “There needs to be a clear understanding of trends related to the killings – the locations, crime hot spots, and the possible causes,” Gwala said. “The increasing availability of weapons has helped drive rising insecurity and crime in KZN, where guns are commonly used to commit a range of crimes.”

The IFP believes that the police must work towards eradicating illegal guns to ensure that the province is freed from ruthless criminals, Gwala said. He said that it is the duty of the authorities to launch a thorough investigation on arms syndicates - whether guns used by criminals to kill are smuggled into the province, or if syndicates collude with gun sellers to buy illegal guns. He also his party is aware that crime cannot be reduced by focusing solely on catching and convicting those who have already committed crimes, vital as that is.

Gwala said crime is also reduced through prevention; by tackling the risk factors that drive crime in society. This ranges from poor parenting and education to drug and substance abuse. “In order for the police to do their job well, they need the public’s co-operation. The government, therefore, needs to help the public to become more involved in keeping their communities safe. “Criminals have no respect for human life. Criminals who torment communities need to be identified, arrested and thrown in jail. Their violent acts not only place the lives of innocent law-abiding citizens in danger but also contribute to increased levels of crime,” Gwala said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, August 23, at Ntuzuma A Hall, 25 Mdubu Road in Ntuzuma A at 11am, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers, DA KZN deputy leader, Sithembiso Ngema, and various community stakeholders will launch a campaign aimed at addressing escalating crime in the province. The party will also outline the role it intends to play in curbing political killings in the province. The DA said that KZN -- and particularly eThekwini -- is victim to ever-increasing levels of criminality, with Inanda and uMlazi South Africa’s murder and rape capitals. In KZN, an average of 17 people are murdered and 21 people are raped daily.

The party said that it recently approached Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka to interrogate provincial plans to overcome increasing crime levels. “It is clear there is no plan. Meanwhile, the SAPS and metro police’s lacklustre performance has left community-based initiatives including CPFs at the forefront in trying to protect our citizens. “We can no longer wait for this ANC-run government to save our province – and its people -- from the never-ending onslaught by criminals. We must act,” the DA said.