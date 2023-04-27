Concern young people are filling up prisons for committing serious crimes

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has expressed her concern that young people were filling up prisons for committing serious crimes. This, after 10 people from the Memela family, the youngest being 13-years-old, were gunned down in a mass shooting in Imbali in Pietermaritzburg last week.

Khoza expressed her concern that the majority of Correctional Service Centres are crowded as a result of young people who commit serious crimes. Khoza was speaking at a memorial service for the 10 family members. The MEC described the murders as “extreme brutality”.

Khoza said it was disappointing that the criminals who continued to murder innocent and defenceless people were young people. “As a nation, we really need to find a solution to deal with drugs in our communities. No person in his sober senses would murder so many people. These drugs make users brave and kill with so much ease,” Khoza said. She said the government, working with communities, also needs to deal with the other problem of mushrooming of taverns.

“We cannot afford to have taverns on every corner of every street in our areas. Our youth are plunged into drugs. It's disappointing that after taking such drugs they end up doing wrong things, including killing and raping defenceless people,” Khoza said. She said it was painful that some of the criminals who continued to kill people in communities were getting support from their families. “There are people who feed and wash for criminals who kill innocent and defenceless people. If we were to fix the challenges we faced as the people of this country, families should stop supporting and providing for their children involved in any form of crime,” Khoza said.

The MEC said it was disgusting that families of killers were often aware of the actions of their family members, but never reported them to the police. Khoza added that it was about time that every member of society refused to be associated with crime. “We should not just stand here in shock, but confront the crime we face as society,” Khoza said.

She announced that the provincial government, working with uMsunduzi Municipality, was helping the affected families with some funeral arrangements. “Our Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, made a determination that we would come closer to help the families. We have been with the family since the start and provided support and we are going to go help to ensure that the families are laid to rest with respect,” Khoza said. She confirmed that the teams to support the families had been assembled. The social workers have been with the families and will continue to provide psycho-social support.

Meanwhile, on Friday, May 5, the 27-year-old accused is expected to make his bail application. The suspected shooter appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court earlier this week on 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. He was remanded to prison.