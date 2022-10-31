Concerns for farmers as fuel prices increase, threatening profitability, food security

Durban — Every resident of South Africa is harmed by the rising diesel price and agriculture faces an extra challenge, as some farmers are rethinking whether they can still plant profitably, and this is compromising food security. This is according to the Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa (TLU SA). On Friday the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the increase in fuel prices for November.

“Fuel prices for November 2022 will be adjusted as follows: Petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP and LRP): 51 cents a litre (51.00 c/l) increase. Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 142.86 cents a litre (142.86 c/l) increase,” explained the department. TLU SA general manager Bennie van Zyl said the new planting season has begun, and input costs generally increased, but the umpteenth rise in the diesel price may be for some farmers the straw that breaks the camel’s back. “There is no doubt there are several farmers who now must look at the numbers to see if it is still profitable for them to plant with all the input costs that are increasing. The government must realise that there are big problems here if the situation is not addressed,” said Van Zyl.

He said they want to know what the government will do to stabilise the rising diesel price, keep farmers in production and ensure food is on people’s tables. Moreover, TLU SA regional chairperson Henk van de Graaf said: “The diesel price is influenced by the increase in the oil price, but also the weakening of the rand. And this is due to poor economic policy and uncertain economic conditions created by the government. It is the government’s responsibility to create an environment of confidence so that the rand does not continue to weaken.” He said the increase in diesel price – a rise of almost R10 since this time last year – is affecting agriculture on a large scale.

