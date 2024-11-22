Concerns raised over SAPS recruitment and infrastructure challenges

Durban — The parliamentary portfolio committee on police has expressed concerns about the SA Police Service (SAPS) and dilapidated police stations. This was after the committee interrogated and expressed grave concern over SAPS’ recruitment and retention strategy and slow efforts to improve infrastructure issues at police stations.

SAPS leadership and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu briefed the committee on efforts to capacitate SAPS specialised units. The SAPS and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure also briefed the committee on infrastructure projects under way and security measures at police stations. It was revealed that based on a study that assessed the staffing needs of the various SAPS business units, SAPS’s staffing requirement is 310 132. This means 254 248 personnel in terms of the Police Act and 55 884 personnel in terms of the Public Service Act. These figures show a significant shortfall from current levels.

The committee also heard that from March 2023 to September 2024, the SAPS has increased by 5 572 employees. The total number of police officials increased by 6 647. However, the number of personnel leaving the service is alarming. The committee heard that for the 2022/23 financial year, the workforce exit number was 6 430 (3.58%), and the 2023/24 workforce exit number was 6 677. For the current financial year, the exit number as of September 30, was 3 572. On average, 5 300 police officials leave the SAPS annually. Considering the numbers with concern, the committee asked for a comprehensive age analysis of those leaving SAPS. It also wanted to know what innovative strategies there are to retain officers and asked for analysis and further research on how the SAPS can match the private sector to limit personnel leaving for the private sector.

The committee also asked for a report on the number of officers in the different units, specifically in the VIP Protection Services unit compared to the units such as the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, the Cybercrime unit and the Stock Theft unit. The committee noted that having enough boots on the ground and other resources to match the country’s crime trends is crucial. It suggested that recruitment should be strategic to match the skills needed in the different units. It also suggested reviewing personnel’s retirement age to retain skills and expertise. On infrastructure challenges, the committee highlighted the dilapidated state of many police stations across the country as a huge concern, as this impacts the ability of police to serve communities effectively.

Committee chairperson Ian Cameron said many police stations are housed in outdated buildings that were not properly maintained, and issues such as leaking roofs, cracked walls, broken windows, and faulty plumbing are common, creating unsafe and uncomfortable working environments for officers and civilians. Cameron said many police stations were not designed to accommodate the current staff complement or the increased volume of public interactions. “Overcrowded offices and inadequate space for detectives, support staff and public service areas hinder productivity and efficiency,” Cameron said.

The committee also noted that the poor state of infrastructure affects police officers' morale, leading to retention challenges. Also shocking is that communities lose trust in the police when stations are visibly neglected and under-performing. "The dilapidated state of many police stations is a barrier to effective policing and undermines public trust. Addressing these infrastructure challenges is not only an investment in the safety of police officers," Cameron said, "but also in the broader community's confidence in law enforcement. Swift action is needed to ensure police stations are equipped to provide the essential services South Africans deserve."