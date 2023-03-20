Condolences pour in at veteran Durban journalist’s memorial

Durban — Compassionate and strong-willed were words used to describe the veteran journalist, Muhammed Rafiq Rohan, at his memorial service on Sunday. The service was a tribute to Rohan, who was laid to rest on February 27 after being found dead in his Durban flat the same day.

Speaking on behalf of family and friends, Hoosain Ismail said that his association with Rohan spanned more than 40 years. “Rohan has always been a revert to Islam who was inspired by Malcolm X. He told me that he decided Islam was for him after following Malcolm X. “I knew him as a teacher who took up journalism and joined uMkhonto weSizwe in the ‘80s.

“I first got to know Rohan when he worked at the Iranian interest section in Morningside, in Johannesburg, and in 1994 I visited Cape Town as a guest of my editor. Rohan was a journalist for Muslim News at the time. “When Rohan was arrested in Durban, Faizel Dawjee, who was an editor at Al Qalam broke the news to us in Cape Town, and receiving the news, I knew it was going to be a long road for him. “Rohan was sentenced to 15 years and was sent to Robben Island where he occupied the cell that was once used by Nelson Mandela,” said Ismail.

He said after emigrating to New Zealand, Rohan and he remained good friends and never lost contact. Late veteran journalist, Rafiq Rohan, remembered as caring, outspoken and strong-willed. Picture: Karen Sandison “In the past eight years, we were in contact almost daily via WhatsApp. A kind and caring person, Rohan would enquire about my family and I daily. “There was a time when I was briefly unemployed, and his first response on hearing this was ‘how much money can I transfer to you’,” said Ismail.

He said a year ago Rohan entrusted him with his unpublished book, and he would remember Rohan as outspoken and strong-willed, but caring. Former editor of the Star Aboobaker Ismail said Rohan was every editor’s dream: “He was skilful and intelligent. I would trust him to put the paper to bed; he had a good news sense. Rafiq was a complex character and he often spoke to me about his life in prison,” said Ismail. ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the party dipped its banners out of respect to him.

“He was a committed freedom fighter who served his country as a member of MK, a political activist and, recently, as a government communicator. “He had the rare ability to simplify key messages communicated by the leaders of the ANC, especially during those difficult years of apartheid. And, in those days, leaders of the ANC, including Comrade himself, were banned, and the organisation was also banned. No journalists were allowed to mention the ANC and its leaders,” said Mtolo. “He sacrificed his youth for all of us to have the freedom of speech and freedom of association.

“As we remember this gallant fighter for our political freedom, let us spread the light of unity. Let us acknowledge and honour all our comrades for their contributions that brought us this democracy. Without acknowledging these contributions, our commitment to the future remains incomplete,” added Mtolo. Rohan was badly injured and suffered horrible burns during his time with MK, leading up to his arrrest. He also edited the Independent on Saturday, sister paper to the Daily News. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.