Condolences pour in for six pupils killed in KZN crash

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube welcomed the directive by Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka for all relevant law enforcement agencies to speed up the investigation into the crash that claimed the lives of six pupils. On Tuesday, pupils from Mchitheki Secondary School, under the Nongoma Circuit Management Centre, had been en route to Durban for a school trip when the bus they were travelling in overturned on the R618, near Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve.

“We appreciate the speed with which MEC Hlomuka has moved to direct that an investigation be initiated. We add our voice to a call for drivers of any kind of vehicle to be patient and vigilant on the road,” said Dube-Ncube. Five pupils died on the scene, while the sixth died in hospital. This was as more than 34 others were injured, and they were rushed to Hlabisa Hospital. Department of Transport preliminary reports were the driver lost control of the bus.

“It is with profound sadness that I convey our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the young learners who tragically lost their lives in this bus accident. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of these bright young souls whose lives were cut short in such a devastating manner. “In times like these, words feel inadequate in capturing the depth of our sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families, offering our unwavering support during this incredibly difficult period. Our thoughts and prayers are with every one of you as you navigate through this heart-wrenching loss,” said the premier. The Department of Education said those who were travelling on the bus were grade 10 and 11 pupils.