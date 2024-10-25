Congress of South African Students pushes for agricultural and digital education revolution

Durban — The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) convened its first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting recently, marking a milestone in its efforts to address pressing issues within the South African education system such as bullying, gender-based violence, food insecurity, and overall violence in schools. This assembly, held shortly after the Cosas national conference, allowed leaders to discuss crucial organisational strategies and the broader challenges that affect learners across the nation. Cosas urged that schools be adequately resourced and structured to provide education that transcends traditional rote-learning practices, advocating an educational paradigm shift toward critical thinking and sustainable economic development.

They emphasised the urgent need for practical education in agriculture, demanding that all schools be equipped with farms where students can gain hands-on agricultural experience. Cosas argued that integrating agriculture into the school system is not merely beneficial but essential for addressing food security issues and nurturing future Agri-preneurs. “Cosas is calling for the inclusion of contemporary skills such as robotics, programming, and coding within the educational framework. In an age increasingly influenced by technology, neglecting to equip learners with these skills undermines their potential to thrive in today's job market,” Cosas said. Beyond domestic issues, Cosas expressed a profound concern surrounding international conflicts, specifically the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. It condemned the South African government's muted response to the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians, urging for a unified stance that emphasises human rights and alleviates suffering.

“As South Africa stands on the cusp of its final examinations, beginning from Monday, Cosas extends its heartfelt wishes to all matriculants and other learners facing assessments.” The students’ organisation also encouraged a fair examination process, urging teachers and students to adhere to regulations that protect learners’ rights. The meeting also sat and appointed Bongani Mpungose as its National Spokesperson and elected the National Working Committee which will consist of the following leaders: