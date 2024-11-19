Construction summit in Durban bars dubious business forums

Durban — Dubious business forums were barred from attending the construction summit which was called to deal with business disruptions. This was revealed by the Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson in a media briefing on Tuesday in Durban. the summit is expected to develop a concrete plan to end extortion in the construction industry.

Macpherson said there were many business forums who applied to be part of the summit, but were rejected because they did not meet the requirements. They were found to be representing unregistered companies. Macpherson added that this was part of the vetting process to ensure that there is order in the summit. “We could not bring people whom we suspect are the ones that are disrupting construction sites to be part of the summit that will come up with a plan to end the same problem,” said the minister. Left: Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Finance Deputy Minister Ashor Sarupen at the Construction Summit in Durban on Tuesday. Picture: Willem Phungula. Dubious business forums are the ones that were suspected of being behind disruptions claiming to be crying for job opportunities. Many of these forums had blocked construction sites using firearms yet failed to provide proof of registered businesses. Macpherson stated that his department would no longer negotiate with such individuals, as they are regarded as criminals rather than legitimate businesspeople.

Black Business Federation, an umbrella body for mainly small and medium sized businesses is the one that represents registered business forums. Reacting on the barring of unregistered forums, BBF president Malusi Zondi said his organisation was invited because it is recognised as a legitimate business organisation by the government. The commissions of the summit are currently locked in discussion. Macpherson is expected to close the summit with a declaration of intent which will contain details of the plan to end extortion once for all in the construction industry. The summit was attended and addressed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu as well Finance Deputy Minister Ashor Sarupen. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.