Cop accused of murder finds a lawyer

Durban — A police sergeant accused of shooting and killing a father of five for leaning against his car is to appear again in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in September after his matter was adjourned on Friday. Sibonelo Christopher Shabangu is charged with the murder of Qaphela Mdima, whom he allegedly shot multiple times with his service pistol outside Casablanca Lifestyle in Molweni, Hillcrest in November last year.

On the last occasion, the case was adjourned for the officer to get a legal representative after he pitched to court without an attorney, wanting to conduct his own defence. Mdima’s older brother Qiniso Mdima, who was in court following the adjournment said Shabangu had managed to find a lawyer. Mdima’s lawyer presented himself to the court on Friday and the case was adjourned to September 5. The State in the matter alleges that after Shabangu fired a single shot, he continued to fire multiple times at the man who kept asking why the officer was shooting at him.

Shabangu was granted R5 000 bail in December. Following the shooting the officer fled the area as angry community members stoned his vehicle. He handed himself over at the Hillcrest police station. Spent cartridges were found at the scene and sent to be compared with the officer’s gun.

Statements from witnesses implicating him were also submitted as part of the State’s evidence – this was revealed during Shabangu’s bail application. It’s alleged that Mdima had been standing with two men, including a Durban Metro Police officer, near Shabangu’s car conversing. When the officer approached the three men it’s alleged that he told the other two that he did not want Mdima near his car and confronted him telling him to move away from his car three times.

Mdima refused to move and proceeded to lean against the car. It’s alleged Shabangu went to the other side of his car and returned with his gun and shot Mdima. In his bid for bail in December through an affidavit read in court by his defence, Shabangu implored the court to release him on bail as he was the breadwinner at home and also supported his two minor children as their mothers were unemployed. He also provided the court with an alternative address that he would relocate to should he be granted bail.