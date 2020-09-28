Cops bust fake Durban mayor after he tried pulling a R1m tender scam

Durban – A 28-year-old man who allegedly posed as the eThekwini mayor is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today facing an extortion charge.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was arrested in a sting operation on Saturday while picking up a R200 000 bribe for a R1 million contract under the pretence he was the mayor.

“It is alleged that the man pretended to be mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. He offered a woman a contract where she would be paid more than R1m on condition she paid R200 000 in cash up front. She was also promised to be the ‘first lady’ after the deal had been secured.

“The woman became suspicious and reported the incident to the police after she was instructed to put the cash in a plastic bag and wait for further instructions at a taxi rank. The police intercepted the suspect after he received the cash, which he had instructed the woman to place in a bin at the taxi rank. The cash he had accepted was recovered in his possession,” said Mbele.

She said the man was charged with extortion after his arrest on Saturday by police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and metro police in Berea.