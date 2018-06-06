Durban -The drug flow into a notorious drug den dubbed 'whoonga park has been dealt a decisive blow after police arrested the alleged kingpin behind the dealing, Durban Metro Police claimed on Wednesday.

This after an alleged drug kingpin was nabbed by undercover police on Tuesday. The man who is expected to appear in court on Wednesday is alleged to be responsible for for the distribution of low-grade heroin, known as whoonga to hundreds of addicts on the who congregate on the periphery of the city centre.

A portion of land alongside the railway lines near the Berea train station under the M4 freeway in Durban has been dubbed whoonga park because many drug addicts congregate there to take drugs.

Read: Residents attack whoonga park druggies

Over the years drug addicts and police have clashed on numerous occasions when raids were conducted.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, Durban Metro Police spokesperson, said police officers from the drug, firearm and gang unit with the assistance of national Public Order Police and Durban Metro Police had been observing the area to find out how drugs were making its way into the area.

Read further: Vigilantes shoot whoonga addicts

"The operation led to the arrest of a Kenyan male identified as a dealer. He was found in possession of 40 pieces of rock cocaine, 11 large pieces of rock cocaine, one large plastic packet of heroin powder, 141 plastic wrappings of heroin and R240 in cash,"Sewpersad said.

Read: Railway a haven for whoonga addicts

The drug addicts have caused crime in the area to spiral out of control with robberies, theft and burglaries in the vicinity.

The accused is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face charges of possession and dealing in drugs. The value of which is estimated at R40 000.

Read this: Crackdown team nabs 15 suspects

Daily News