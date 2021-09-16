Cops hunt heist gangs as new figures show a dip in robberies

DURBAN - The Cash in Transit (CIT) Association of SA said a month-on-month decrease in heists was visible since June. This comes after a decrease of 15% when comparing figures for January 1 to August 31 2020 with the same period this year regarding CIT heists.

On Wednesday, Nondaba Moses Ngubane, arrested on August 30, appeared in the Babanango Magistrate’s Court in northern KwaZulu-Natal. A heist had occurred in Babanango in February. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ngubane would appear in court on September 27 with his co-accused, Mduduzi Biyela, 28, Khumbulani Shandu, 37, Makabongwe Biyela, 20, Sphesihle Langa, 23, Sanele Mpanza, 25, Muziwandile Ngcobo, 32, and Sibusiso Sithole, 37. The men are in police custody. The Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime unit were investigating a heist that occurred on the R34 on Monday. Mhlongo said a group of men travelling in a bakkie fired shots at a CIT vehicle until it came to a halt.

“They allegedly disarmed the crew and used explosives to blow the vaults. No arrests have been made … “ The police are searching for a man allegedly involved in previous CIT heists. In March 2020, police circulated the images of Stephen Pitso Kgotsane and three other men. Kgotsane is still at large. The others have been arrested. Anyone with information on Kgotsane can contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or use the MySAPS App.