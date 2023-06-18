Corporate sector urged to invest more in education for a better future.

Durban — Speaking at the Trialogue Business in Society Conference, aimed at optimising corporate social investment in education for the next generation, African Philanthropy Forum chairperson Gbenga Oyebode called for consistent investment from the corporate sector in building better education. “As business, we must consider empowering organisations involved in improving education not just as part of once-off corporate social responsibility events, but as part of our long-term Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities, which are more radical and transformative ways of engaging with systems,” Oyebode said.

Oyebode also added that the investment in education in Africa did not match demographic trends on the continent which is why he called for consistent investment in building education and leadership as critical components of driving transformational impact. Another delegate, Dr Mzamani Mdaka of the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), further emphasised the importance of partnerships, including with the state, for effective corporate social investment. “If you have uncoordinated support, you risk disrupting the system. Before you transform, look at how you can strengthen the system. We are working on Integrated District Improvement programmes. If districts are functional, they can support functional schools,” said Mdaka.

Kelello Consulting director Dr Nicky Roberts identified languages and mathematics in early grades, initial teacher education and ongoing professional development, particularly in technology, as specific areas that can benefit from corporate support. “Companies should support research in this area and invest in providing nuanced, quality African language materials that address South Africa’s complex bilingual needs“ “There is a need for digital learning materials that are available on zero-rated sites, particularly in African languages. Business should work closely with the education department to actualise existing digital learning frameworks and stages of ICT integration,” said Roberts.