Cosas says no to ‘pens down’ parties, calls on pupils to enjoy themselves with parents around

Durban — The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has encouraged pupils to enjoy themselves after exams in the presence of parents, to ensure their safety. Cosas said this in a statement following its National Congress Preparatory Committee meeting on Tuesday, to discuss the way forward leading up to its 20th National Conference.

During the meeting, critical issues relating to the political, social, and economic climate in South Africa and their impact on pupils, were addressed. It also looked at the state of the organisation and Cosas’s ability to serve the best interests of the learner child. Cosas said it stood to represent the best interests of pupils, whether pleasant or unpleasant. “As Cosas carries this obligation, it finds itself with a significant role in condemning all ‘pens down’ parties that learners decide to involve themselves in. Cosas encourages all learners to enjoy themselves after exams in the presence of parents, with parents being aware of their commitments to ensure safety and stability within families,” Cosas said.

The organisation mourned the death of three pupils killed in KwaZulu-Natal while returning from a ‘pens down’ party. The pupils from Mnyamande High School died after a collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck on the N11 Ingagane off-ramp on Monday. The pupils Luyanda Vilakazi, 19, Anele Majola, 18 and Thandokuhle Khumalo, 19, were long-time friends who used to party together during weekends. The Cosas Congress also expressed appreciation to all educators in the basic education sector embarking on National Senior Certificate exam marking, and hoped that there would be no irregularities in the process.