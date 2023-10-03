Councillor blames poor sanitation for M19 protest

Durban — Poor sanitation and lack of toilet facilities have been cited as the reason for Monday’s protest which disrupted traffic on the M19. This was revealed by Ward 25 councillor Themba Mkhize. He said he had been in contact with the residents from the Silver Willow informal settlements in the Springfield area.

Mkhize said that even though they do have toilets, they are all always full. “The City speaker sent us a message yesterday (Sunday) saying that in many of the city’s areas there are issues with the toilets. I will have to write to him, and hopefully, something positive will happen for residents here,” Mkhize said. On Monday, both sides of the route linking Durban and Pinetown were blocked with burning tyres during the protest.

There were also reports of demonstrators stoning passing vehicles. eThekwini Metro Police said traffic was allowed to pass, but there was some traffic congestion on the Durban side. Other reports came through about traffic being affected in the vicinity of Britannia Hotel, Shallcross and Malvern. Inkosi Security Services’ Ashleen Nandrall said: “Before 4am, we received a note of a protest action flaring up. Upon checking the area, we found that both the M19 south and north bound were blocked by the protesters.”

Nandrall said that her team stood off at the scene, warning motorists that the area was a no-go zone. “The situation is volatile, and the protesters are burning tyres on the road. People rather stay clear of it. A crowd have been gathering and it has become more volatile, with more tyres and burning more fires. If motorists need to get to the Springfield side they can go from Reservoir Hills via Clare Estate to the Sydenham area.” eThekwini Metro Police Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the protesters were complaining about poor sanitation.

Sharon Govender Pillay commented on Facebook, saying “Who asked them to illegally occupy the land? They have no rights to anything there.” Leon Hardouin said the longer it was allowed, the more it would increase. “This is taxpayers’ money being wasted.”

Chris Zelda Adams said that they still expected service delivery to be tops when they damage everything. Other affected areas were the N2 south-bound towards the Spaghetti Junction, Westville, to 45th Cutting, and the N3 east-bound from Westville to 45th Cutting.