Countdown to World Table Tennis Championships hosted in Durban

Durban will host the 57th edition of the World Table Tennis Championships at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention in May. The South African Table Tennis Board President Joe Carrim said this was the first time the African continent will host the event since Egypt in 1939. Carrim’s plea to the sporting fraternity, particularly the youth, is that they need to embrace what is coming and to ensure the youth become participants in the tournament.

From Left: South African Table Tennis Board President Joe Carrim, Takuma the mascot and Moses Mabhida general manager Vusi Mazibuko at the media launch for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships. PICTURE: SUPPLIED “Today we launched the 84-day countdown, which is significant in that we reflect on the 84 years in which this competition has not been on our continent. With May being the ‘African Month’, the competition would also be their way to celebrate the month,” he said. In an earlier interview, Carrim said the country had received more than $2 million (R37m) from the International Table Tennis Federation that would be used in the event and to receive equipment. “After this event, we will be better equipped to run more professionalised events in the country,” said Carrim.