Durban — Thulasizwe Khayelihle, dubbed “The Gentleman”, was stabbed and killed, and his body was taken to Nguzi area near the Mbeka Primary School where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make it unidentifiable and unrecognisable, then thrown over a cliff. In January, when the 22-year-old alleged suspect appears again in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court, the trial dates are likely to be set.

Sphamandla “Spha” Nethisa is charged with the murder of Khayelihle who he allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and took to Umtata location in Inanda, in June last year, and later killed him. Nethisa recently appeared in court where his matter was adjourned to January 18 next year. Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, Gqom musicians Madanon and Babes Wodumo.

Besides his car that was taken, his cellphone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen. Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances, as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He is out on R1 500 bail. If he is found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years as a first offender.

However, if he was previously convicted of a similar charge, the court cannot deviate from the minimum sentence of 20 years. If convicted of murder he could face life imprisonment. The matter was previously adjourned to give Nethisa’s legal representative time to consult with him regarding a newly added count to the ones he already faced and for a possible plea. The 22-year-old’s new count is that of contravening regulation promulgated in terms of Section 90 (1) read with Section 68 (1) of the National Health Act 61 of 2003.