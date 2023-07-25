Court hears details of road rage gunshot wound

Durban — A specialist in forensic pathology employed by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has detailed how a gunshot allegedly from Anthony Ball’s firearm went through Dean Charnley’s chest piercing his heart and lung. Dr. Nonhlanhla Shamase revealed this on Tuesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where she was testifying in the murder trial against Ball.

When the trial began Ball pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, and through a statement read out by his counsel said that on the M13 en route to his residence, he was tailgated by the Nissan that Charnley had been driving. Further, that on Everton Road, Charnley stopped his car in front of his Subaru, got out of his car and came to Ball’s vehicle then struck the roof of the Subaru with his hand violently. Ball said that as Charnley was coming towards him he opened his window and fired a warning shot.

He alleged that Charnley grabbed him through the window and partially opened the door, seized the gun which he was still holding onto, and claimed that during the scuffle the second fatal shot had gone off inadvertently. However, according to evidence that has been heard in the trial, it was Ball who had blocked Charnley from overtaking him on the M13. And that when Charnley had hit the roof panel of the car with his hands, a second shot went off and he fell to the ground. After the second shot rang out Ball drove off.

In court, on Tuesday Shamase said that Charnley had sustained a perforated gunshot wound to the chest, heart, and lungs adding that she found no firearm discharge or residue on the body or clothes. “In terms of the injuries, there was a 5 by 5 millimetre wound on the left upper chest wall consistent with a distant gunshot wound. The second wound was consistent with an exit gunshot wound.” She said that there was blood with clots in his chest and Charnley’s left lung had a contusion and had collapsed.

"I concluded after my examination that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest…The bullet passed through his heart and left lung, it perforated the heart and exited. It passed through a major vessel which is the pulmonary artery." The trial continues on Wednesday.