CPF, police hailed for arresting two suspects with dead body hidden in vehicle

Durban — The Durban North community police forum (CPF) has hailed its members and law enforcement officers for ensuring the arrest of two suspects transporting a dead body concealed in a vehicle. Durban North CPF public relations officer Darryl Oliver said that on Friday, CPF members assisted the Durban metro police with stopping a suspicious vehicle during a routine stop-and-search roadblock.

Oliver said while the vehicle was being checked, one suspect fled, with some of their CPF members giving chase. “The suspect fled into a nearby office park, by which time Durban metro police and SAPS members had joined our members in the chase. The suspect, who was found hiding in the office block, was apprehended a short while later by Durban metro police and was escorted back to his vehicle,” Oliver said. “Durban North CPF, Metro police and SAPS members conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and found a human body which had been covered with cardboard and bags containing clothing and blankets. Medics were called to the scene and confirmed the person was dead.”

Oliver said the driver and passenger were detained and held at the Durban North police station for further investigation. “We would like to commend our members, as well as the law enforcement officers, for their swift response and decisive actions resulting in the apprehension of the suspects,” Oliver said. Two suspects were arrested after they were found to have been concealing a dead body in the vehicle in which they were travelling. | Durban North CPF/ Facebook Durban metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu confirmed the arrest of two murder suspects following the discovery of a corpse inside their vehicle.

Zungu said the vehicle was stopped during a roadblock on the M41 when officers on-site noticed suspicious movement from the driver. “The vehicle was stopped on the M41 by metro police officials during a stop-and-search roadblock. The driver started to get jittery and attempted to flee from law enforcement at the scene and officers gave chase,” Zungu said. He said that on thorough investigation and search of the vehicle, a human body was discovered wrapped in plastic.

Zungu also confirmed the suspects were detained at the Durban North police station. “We take this opportunity to commend our members for a job well done in apprehending the two suspects,” he said. Zungu added that other arrests from the roadblock included 16 drunk drivers. The highest alcohol reading was 0.71mg/1 and the lowest was 0.28mg/1. A further two suspects were arrested for driving without professional driving permits.