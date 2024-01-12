Creatives gather to pray for Black Coffee’s recovery

Durban — Creatives are praying for Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo, who is fighting for his life at a hospital in Argentina following an accident. It is reported that Black Coffee was on a private flight to his show at a club in Mar del Plata, Argentina when the incident occurred.

The chairperson of the Cultural and Creative Industry Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) in KwaZulu-Natal, Thokozani “T’zozo” Zulu, said the organisation was disheartened by the news and wished the 47-year-old DJ a speedy recovery “A number of artists have left us within a space of two months. We are still trying to heal our wounds and now we wake up to such disturbing news. Not so long ago, we buried Ukhozi FM’s sports presenter Irvin Sihlophe, poets Scelo Mpungose and Mxolisi Mtshali, and the legendary Mbongeni Ngema. “We wish him a speedy recovery and want to see more of his work shining globally. We have so many emerging artists looking up to him and who want to be like him one day,” said T’zozo.

The details of the uMlazi-born musician’s injuries and condition have not been disclosed. In a statement shared by the Maphumulo family on social media, the family asked for privacy while the injured musician is recovering. “Black Coffee is receiving medical attention and support from supportive family members and friends. We kindly request patience from the media and his fans. Despite the challenges presented, he is optimistic and recovering well,” the Maphumulo family said. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said they were shocked to learn about the flight accident in which the DJ was involved and they wished him a speedy recovery.

“Our prayers are with his family during this time and we are confident that the medical team will do its utmost best to ensure he recovers fully,” said Kaunda. Arts, Sports and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said on X: “A speedy recovery, Black Coffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery, Mashimane.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.