Crime spike fear after several motorists targeted in rock throwing attacks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A MAN is recovering in hospital and several others escaped serious injury as a spate of rock-throwing incidents gave motorists reason to fear the crime may be increasing again. There had been a number of sporadic reports of rock-throwing between May and June on the N2 before events, when several vehicles were reported to have been hit by rocks from a pedestrian bridge before the M19 turn-off at the weekend. Kate and Gavin Levenstein were travelling home just before the turn-off when they were attacked on Saturday night. “Gavin was driving and as we got to the pedestrian bridge after Queen Nandi Drive, and before the M19 turn-off, we noticed there was a lot of stuff on the road which obviously was broken bricks which hadn’t hit other cars. He slowed and swerved slightly to try to avoid most of it. Then there was a giant bang on the windscreen and this thing flew through and hit my forearm. Luckily I just got a large bruise and it went on to the back seat,” said Kate. Gavin continued driving but they noticed a number of cars had stopped before the M19 turn-off and for at least 10km after it.

Kate called the police from the car, who said they were aware of the rock-throwing incidents and were sending out a unit to investigate.

Also on the same night a rock was allegedly thrown at a 72-year-old man’s bakkie along Bul Bul Drive, Chatsworth.

He is currently recovering in hospital.

The Silverglen Community Safety Forum issued a warning to motorists using Bul Bul Drive after the incident. Spokesperson Nerish Lukhun said over the past few days, reports have been coming through that Silverglen Drive between Victory Motors and Havenside Drive was being blocked with branches and rocks.

The victim’s son, who did not want his name known, said the incident happened when his father was returning home from dropping off their domestic worker. His father allegedly lost control and the bakkie veered into a ditch.

“He got out off the vehicle before anyone could attack him. He ran on to the road for assistance. From what I saw, the bakkie was ransacked; the radio is missing. When I got to the scene, my father had blood all over his clothes from the wounds to his hand and face. We are really shaken up. We are grateful to those who stopped to assist,” he said.

Havenside Community Policing Forum volunteer Steven Gounder said they removed tree branches placed across the road late on Saturday night.

“We saw boulders on the side of the road and removed the tree branches. We shone our lights and torches into the verges and bushes along the road, but could not see anyone. The stretch of road is dangerous after 8pm. While moving the tree branches, a vehicle arrived. A woman had been travelling alone. She was going to Merebank and regarded the road as a short-cut.

“She was lucky that we were on scene as she would have become a victim,” Gounder said.

Lukhun said the SAPS and Metro Police, together with ProSecure and Mzansi Security, would carry out patrols along the road. He advised residents to be extra cautious.

Daily News