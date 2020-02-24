The eThekwini Municipality recently won a lengthy court battle against Glen Eden Trading, the company that manages the Stables. The Durban High Court ordered that the market vacate the premises by March 31.
One tenant, 63-year-old Elvin Rooplal of Newlands West, said he had been selling detergent and plasticware at the Stables on Wednesday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings for at least 16 years. He paid a rental of R2000 a month.
“I’ve attained many customers and managed to get outside business as well,” Rooplal said.
But now he has no idea where to turn to. “It will be a challenge; it will be difficult. As it is I have to cut down on medical aid and other things.”