DA applauds eThekwini’s stalled housing projects revival

Durban — The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s announcement of plans to unblock the stalled Umbhayi Housing Project in oThongathi. Kaunda recently gave an assurance that the municipality will revive all the housing projects that were stalled.

He said the municipality was consolidating the list of all stalled and disrupted housing projects with the aim of unblocking them. City councillors have complained about the city’s inability to deliver houses for beneficiaries, pointing out that in the past eThekwini delivered thousands of houses each year. Kaunda said the municipality was not to blame for the stalling of the Umbhayi Housing Project on several factors.

“The delays were not caused by the municipality, but several factors beyond our control. Most of the six years were spent on the civil infrastructure work and delays experienced impacted on the top-structure construction,” Kaunda said. Kaunda said the effort to identify and unlock more bottlenecked projects had been intensified across the City, and plans were afoot to officially resuscitate more stalled or disrupted projects. DA councillor Zamani Khuzwayo welcomed the announcement, saying that his party had been putting pressure on the municipality in this regard.

“We are pleased with the fact that our efforts have forced the ANC-run eThekwini to finally resume a project that was halted more than three years ago. “It is however concerning that no consequence management has been implemented for lost funds due to project delays. We call on officials and the EFF/ANC government to account for those funds that could have been used to build more houses”. He said that eThekwini had several projects that were milking more funds than initially planned, these included the:

Kennedy Road Housing Project (R18 million additional from the initial budget of R25 million);

Umbhayi Housing Project, launched in 2017 started in 2018;

Nanda Stop 8 Housing Project launched in 2019,(R49 million additional from R83 million used on original budget).

Impola Housing Project (R10 m additional requested), launched in 2019;

Madamfana Housing Project, launched in 2017 and;

Impola Housing Project (R10 m additional requested), launched in 2019;

Madamfana Housing Project, launched in 2017 and;

Burton Place Housing Project. "In late July, we requested the report on identified bottlenecked projects that the mayor said would be unlocked, had been intensified across the City, and plans were afoot to officially resuscitate more stalled or disrupted projects. We are yet to receive the report. "As we approach 2024, KZN citizens are reminded that only the DA cares about good governance. Voters will have the opportunity to bring about accountable, open governance that respects and dignifies the laws of our country," Khuzwayo said.