DA begins report-back tours in KZN amid coalition challenges

Durban — Five months after the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) was formed in in June, the DA, which is part of the power-sharing deal, has embarked on report-back tours in the province. The DA is part of the power deal alongside the IFP, the ANC and the NFP governing the KZN province, which was hung after the May elections as no party garnered an outright majority.

The Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe, which is the biggest party in KZN with 37 seats in the legislature with 80 and the EFF, is on the opposition benches. In an interview with the Daily News, DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said the tours were meant to provide feedback to the DA constituency across the province. Macpherson was appointed as the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) deal. “The purpose of these tours across the province builds on the GNU (Government of National Unity) tour that the party has been leading across the country to explain to our structures and supporters what the DA’s role in national and provincial government is and reflects on our time in office so far,” said Macpherson.

He added: “It’s also an opportunity for our leaders in government to provide feedback to the party and residents on our programme of action.” Amid the running skirmishes between the key GNU leaders such as the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille, Macpherson said, “The DA remains committed to the GNU and GPU, but it requires an equal commitment from those in the coalition to negotiate and work together in the best interests of South Africa.” Mbalula and Zille have repeatedly squared off over a string of issues, threatening the stability of GNU and GPU in KZN. The GPU has also been strained by the public spat between the ANC and the IFP. But the parties appear to have ironed out matters – for now.

Macpherson said without the DA, “there would be no government that could keep the MKP and the EFF out of government, so our participation is crucial to do so. We have seen that the new coalition has already made great strides in reforms that are growing our economy and creating jobs, so we must continue to focus on that.” On Monday, DA bigwigs in KZN will trek to Ladysmith Town Hall to give feedback to its supporters. DA KZN deputy leader Sithembiso Ngema, MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure DA provincial Deputy Chairperson Martin Meyer and Deputy Speaker in the legislature Mmabatho Tembe attended the public meeting on Sunday.

The leaders kicked off their GPU tour in Richards Bay on Saturday. “The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal believes that reporting back to residents of the province on the progress of the Government of Provincial Unity is essential to keeping residents part of the democratic process and engaged in the programme of governance,” read a statement from the DA. Of the ten Members of the Executive Council in KZN, two were from the DA in the form of Martin Meyer, MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure and Francois Rodgers, MEC for Finance.