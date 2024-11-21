DA calls for urgent infrastructure review after eThekwini aqueduct disaster

Durban — EThekwini faces severe impacts following years of neglect. This was according to the DA in the eThekwini Municipality Finance Committee which is alarmed by the financial and infrastructural impact of the recent M19 aqueduct burst, which has caused widespread devastation in Ward 23.

As a result, almost 50 homes were destroyed, leaving 130 residents displaced and reliant on municipal assistance for food, shelter and support until alternative housing can be provided. Additionally, flooding caused damage to roads and nearby river. DA eThekwini councillor Alicia Kissoon said road repairs will be necessary, while Coastal Stormwater and Catchment Management will need to address significant riverbank erosion and to reinforce the damaged watercourse, adding to the financial burden.

Kissoon said the pipe burst has also resulted in the loss of thousands of kilolitres of water—a scarce and critical resource—further exacerbating the city's ongoing water challenges. "The metro now faces costs for aqueduct repairs, emergency relief supplies, and vehicle damage claims linked to the incident. Initial reports suggest the burst originated from an inspection hole failure, raising critical questions about the municipality's infrastructure maintenance and inspection protocols," Kissoon stated. "This disaster exposes a failure in preventative maintenance and planning, with severe consequences for both residents and the city's finances. Urgent steps must be taken to address the damage, support affected residents, and improve infrastructure oversight."

Kissoon said the DA calls for a comprehensive review of maintenance schedules and protocols for critical infrastructure to prevent future disasters, and transparent resource allocation to ensure efficient and equitable disaster response and recovery. She said the party will also pursue answers on the unnecessary cost this has put on the municipality. "The DA in eThekwini will continue to hold the municipality accountable and advocate for responsible governance. Resources must be used effectively to protect residents and prevent future crises," Kissoon concluded.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a Facebook post by the eThekwini Municipality read: “A temporary repair has been completed on the central aqueduct (bulk pipeline) that burst yesterday (Saturday) in the vicinity of the M19 near Reservoir Hills. “EThekwini Municipality reiterates its call against building on water pipelines.” The municipality added that encroachment on pipeline servitudes poses a risk to human life and property, should the pipes burst.