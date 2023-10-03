DA, IFP call for consequences for those implicated in assault of hospitalised teen

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called on Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane to disclose investigation findings, while the IFP in the province has called for heads to roll after a 13-year-old disabled boy, a patient at Ladysmith Hospital, was recently assaulted by two security guards. A video of the assault went viral on social media in recent days, showing the two security guards assaulting the boy while he was on a hospital bed.

The boy’s screams and cries of “I’m sorry” could be heard while the assault was taking place. An unidentified person was heard encouraging the assault because the boy was “disrespectful”. The incident is believed to have taken place last Thursday evening and was brought to the attention of hospital management on Friday.

DA KZN spokesperson on health Edwin Baptie condemned the assault and called on Simelane to disclose investigation findings. Baptie said the DA extends its sincere sympathies to the victim of this alleged attack and his family. This should never happen in a hospital environment or anywhere else in the province. “The absence of hospital staff at the scene raises serious questions about the nature of the relationship between KZN’s Department of Health, hospital management and security personnel. The management of and access to clinical space, including hospital wards, must be included in any investigation that takes place,” Baptie said.

He said this is not an isolated case, and it raises the spectre of a culture of abuse that characterises certain health institutions under this ANC-run government. “The DA calls on KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, to conclude the investigation swiftly and to disclose the findings in full to the province’s health portfolio committee,” Baptie said. “There must be severe consequences for those responsible for this shocking act and a further drive to identify and deal with similar tendencies at other identified institutions in our province.”

IFP KZN spokesperson on health, Ncamisile Nkwanyana, said that the IFP in the KZN legislature believe heads must roll following the attack on the boy. She said the incident was another indication that some people have lost the spirit of Ubuntu. “Heads must roll, as reports suggest that nursing staff were allegedly involved in the abuse. We want to know who called the security guards. Why was the patient attacked?” Nkwanyana said.

“The KZN MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, must tell us whether the nurses have been suspended or if any action has been taken against them. This case must be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found guilty must be prosecuted and fired. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in our hospitals.” Nkwanyana added that a slew of double standards protects nurses’ jobs but leaves patients vulnerable. Nurses have taken an oath, and if they do not live by that code, then they must be exposed, and stern action must be taken against them. “We encourage nurses to embrace their work with pride and professional excellence. Nurses should have an attitude that displays their compassion and commitment to their patients,” Nkwanyana said.

“Lastly, we demand that there must be a thorough vetting – including background checks - of all security guards employed to provide security services in hospitals.” On Sunday, provincial health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the department instituted an urgent investigation into an incident. He said the department confirmed that the two security guards had been immediately dismissed by their employer, who is contracted to provide security services at the hospital. The department has also instituted an internal disciplinary process against the nursing staff implicated in the matter.

The security company implicated in the matter was immediately informed about the incident and immediately took action against the employees. The patient, who suffers from a disability and was a resident of a place of shelter before admission to Ladysmith Hospital, has since been moved to another health-care facility in Durban, Maphisa said. He said the department is shocked and appalled by the incident.