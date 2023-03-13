DA in eThekwini questions metro’s preparedness ahead of EFF’s call for national shutdown

Durban — With a week to go to the EFF’s planned national shutdown, the DA in eThekwini has asked for plans to curb possible violence during the planned shutdown and that eThekwini must have a mitigating strategy in place For these, DA eThekwini deputy caucus leader Mzamo Billy has written to city manager Musa Mbhele to confirm in writing that the City has a clear strategy on how it will ensure crucial services are not impacted by the EFF’s nationwide shutdown on March 20, and how those who are not part of the shutdown will be protected.

In the letter, sent on Monday, headlined “Preparedness for shutdown”, Billy warned EFF leader Julius Malema had announced his party would on March 20 embark on a national shutdown. “Malema has threatened to halt the economy. He is on record as saying that his party will ensure that there is no school, no university lectures and no taxis, no buses, and no trains. eThekwini cannot afford any of this,” his letter read. In the letter, Billy asked Mbhele the following questions:

Is the City aware of this planned shutdown? Is the City prepared and ready to deal with possible violence and looting, and is there a plan to protect residents and businesses? Please share details or reassurance. Does the City have a plan to prevent possible vandalism of crucial infrastructure, and to respond to electrical and water-related breakdowns? Billy said: “Services are currently not provided promptly and, in some cases, not at all throughout the city due to operational shortcomings. Given that this is a planned shutdown, the municipality is expected to have measures in place to be proactive in intercepting and preventing looting, vandalism of crucial infrastructure, and responding to electrical and water-related breakdowns.” He said the DA had learnt the EFF did not have the authorisation to put up posters or implement the planned shutdown. However, the party had a history of flouting regulations and going against authorities. “This information is with the metro police and has been shared with City officials. Thus, we expect a detailed plan to safeguard residents, business, and municipal infrastructure,” Billy said.

He said deficiencies of the metro police with just over 1 800 officers, while it requires at least 5 000 officers to carry out its safety mandate effectively, was a clear indication mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had learnt nothing from the July, 2021 riots. “The DA believes that those who are not taking part in the planned shutdown should exercise their right of movement without intimidation or prejudice. Businesses should not be forced to shut their doors and jeopardise their financial standing,” Billy said. “The ANC in KZN decided to co-operate with the EFF in governance, and as such will be complicit in any anarchy that may arise during the shutdown. The DA will hold the ANC accountable should the city fail to protect residents and businesses,” he said.