DA KZN calls for province to be declared a disaster zone

Durban - The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has called on Premier Sihle Zikalala and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka to commence with the process of having the province declared a state of disaster as torrential rains continue to cause widespread destruction and loss of life. Member of the provincial legislature Martin Meyer said that while disaster management in the province is on high alert, it is regrettably no secret that many of KZN’s municipalities have limited resources and that disaster management in many towns are just not up to this latest challenge.

“Given the current conditions, the DA urges the premier to recommend to the national disaster centre that KZN be declared a disaster zone,” Meyer said. He said declaring KZN as a disaster zone would allow for, among others: A centralised disaster management system, with SAPS, Metro and other emergency services working from a centralised point to ensure better coordination on the ground

The immediate release of funding, not only for the extensive repair work that is going to be needed, but also to assist those citizens who require emergency relief

The President to deploy the South African National Defence Force and other national agencies to assist

Assistance to be requested from other provinces when it comes to emergency services or other areas that need help. “There can be little doubt that the situation this week has been worsened by poor service delivery in many municipalities. This includes the failure to keep storm water drains cleared, maintain roads and even ensure proper street lighting to help drivers in these difficult conditions,” Meyer said.

He said the tragedy was that had these areas been prioritised, much of the damage we are seeing may have been minimised. Instead, years of neglect and incompetence were threatening the property and lives of citizens. “Today, the DA calls on KZN CoGTA MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, and his department to take all proactive steps possible and provide on-the-ground assistance to local municipalities. They must also roll up their sleeves and provide the necessary support now to ensure the safety of our citizens. “We will also be calling on the MEC to conduct a full audit on the level of basic service delivery within municipalities and to take real action. As the world experiences climate change, these types of extreme weather conditions will become the norm. KZN’s provincial government needs to show that it is a caring government by becoming more pro-active in preparing for such disasters,” Meyer said.

Debris was strewn across the Durban beachfront at Blue Lagoon. A tanker was also seen along the shore. Picture: Zainul Dawood United Democratic Movement (UDM) secretary-general Bongani Msomi said the party was extremely saddened by the havoc caused by the torrential rain in KZN. Msomi called on the province’s disaster management to act swiftly so that people can be taken to safe places. “It is time the provincial government and municipalities to go back to the drawing board and make sure that the estuaries found on low lying areas are always cleared of weeds or waste material and the storm water pipe systems are clean to enhance the flow of water throughout the province,” Msomi said.

The provincial government said premier Sihle Zikalala, joined by Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka, were receiving briefings on the disaster incidents that unfolded across the province. | Supplied “It is not the first time KZN province went through such a disaster and the signs are there that the Safety and Disaster Management was not ready, despite warnings issued by the South African Weather Services during the previous weekend. Why were people not evacuated timeously?” Msomi asked. He added that Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu must be commended for allowing the schools management and governing bodies to use their discretion whether the pupils may attend the classes. He said employers should also understand and be sympathetic to employees if they do not arrive at work. People’s lives matter, he said.

“UDM sends heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones during these distress times. Disaster Management should declare all affected areas so that the families can get assistance from the government,” Msomi concluded. Meanwhile, the provincial government said the premier, joined by Hlomuka, was receiving briefings on the disaster incidents that unfolded across the province. Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the premier, mayors and MECs will visit a family that lost five of its members in Georgedale, Hammarsdale.