DA leader says investigators will get to the bottom of Ndlovu’s killing

Durban – DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers has told the family of slain Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, the party’s chief whip in uMngeni, that his killing should not share a similar fate as that of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, singer AKA Kiernan Forbes or renowned KZN Independent media photo journalist Bongani Mbatha, where the trail goes cold while the families receive no closure. Rodgers visited the Ndlovu family on Thursday. Ndlovu was shot and killed in his home this week.

Rodgers acknowledged that while there were still more questions than answers around this tragic incident, answers must emerge. He said the brutal murder of Ndlovu was a result of the failure of the governing party and SAPS to intervene in political killings in the province. He said the ANC was the problem. DA councillor for uMngeni Municipality, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was shot and killed in his home this week. Picture supplied Moreover, he said photo journalist Mbatha had been killed in the same way and nothing had happened.

“This is an ANC problem. It’s not a societal problem and we need to deal with it,” he said. Rodgers promised the Ndlovu family that the party would leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice was served. “It’s the right thing to do and that is what we will do,” he said. He said an independent prosecutor and private investigating team would help to get to the bottom of this murder.