DA refuses to back ANC’s motion against KwaDukuza mayor

Durban — The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has hit back at ANC after it was accused of selling out by refusing to support the removal of the embattled KwaDukuza Local Municipality mayor Lindile Nhaca. The ANC had filed a motion of no confidence against Nhaca after she refused to vacate the position voluntarily. The motion which took place on Friday was successful and was supported by the ANC new-found allies EFF and IFP. Instead of supporting the motion, the DA filed its own motion against the Speaker Dolly Govender which was unsuccessful.

This angered the ANC, which issued a statement blaming the DA. The ANC said that since the formation of the Government of National Unity and Government of Provincial Unity the ANC has recorded successes and encountered challenges citing DA’s behaviour in KwaDukuza. The party promised to respond to the DA’s behaviour in its media briefing on Monday. KwaDukuza Mayor Lindile Nhaca. However, the DA’s provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson stated that the ANC got a taste of its own medicine.

Macpherson said the DA has made it very clear that it would not work with the ANC in local government after removing its mayor in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink They can’t remove our mayor and then expect us to help them,” said Macpherson. He also accused the ANC of making its problems the DA’s problem, adding that It is also not the DA’s job to resolve ANC internal problems. “The ANC must also remember that it refused to work with us in eThekwini but it wants us to solve their problems in KwaDukuza.