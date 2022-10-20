DA-run uMngeni Municipality free of R10.4 million debt 11 months into governance

Durban — A happy DA in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that the uMngeni Local Municipality, the first DA-run municipality, was able to pay off a R10.4 million loan making it debt-free.
DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said: “This is 11 months into governance, saving residents R450 000 in interest this year.
“When we went to the polls in 2021, the DA made promises to the voters of uMngeni that should the DA be elected to government the municipality would show the residents of uMngeni and the province of KZN the DA difference.”
Rodgers said they would bring meaning to the words, “where the DA governs, we govern well”.
He said under the governance of mayor Chris Pappas and his team, the DA managed to wipe off all debt created by the ANC.
“The savings of almost half a million can now be spent on service delivery for the residents of uMngeni,” Rodgers said.
“UMngeni is testimony that the DA gets things done,” Rodgers added.
Commenting on a Twitter post about the municipality, Mayor Pappas said the debt was mainly salaries.
Daily News
