DA says police minister should put women's safety above 'nonsensical laws'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Jehran Daniel Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday that Minister of Police Bheki Cele should prioritise the safety of women rather than “nonsensical laws” during the Covid-19 lockdown. This comes after the body of a woman was discovered in the Ugu District on the South Coast of the province. Less than 24 hours before that, the body of another woman who was allegedly raped and murdered was found. “A month ago we requested Minister Cele to investigate these allegations after four women were found raped and brutally killed in the same area. We are yet to receive a response and no arrests have been made,” said DA Ugu District caucus leader Leonard Ngcobo in a statement.

According to growing reports from the community and KZN police colonel Thembeka Mbele, a serial killer may be responsible for these brutal crimes.

Ngcobo said the majority of gender-based violence (GBV) crimes against women occur in KwaZulu-Natal and it has also earned the title of the “rape capital” of South Africa.

“Cele has been silent and is clearly not treating this matter with the urgency that is deserved. Women are dying and he would rather focus on imposing nonsensical laws during the national lockdown,” said Ngcobo.

“The government has made it easy for perpetrators to do as they please, knowing they will not be arrested for their crimes.”

The latest crime statistics show that more than 42,289 women were raped in South Africa for the 2019/2020 year period.

The statistics released by the South African police in late July reveal that Inanda was considered the rape capital of the country for two consecutive years.

The top five police stations with reported cases were:

Inanda, KZN – 297 rape cases

uMlazi, KZN – 293 rape cases

Mthatha, Eastern Cape – 257 rape cases

Plessislaer, KZN – 236 rape cases

Thohoyandou, Limpopo – 225 rape cases

The report also showed that there had been a total of 53,293 sexual offences reported, a 1.7% increase from the previous year.

These included rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences.

African News Agency