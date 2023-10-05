DA suspends Phoenix councillor arrested for assault

Moses, who is a DA Proportional Representation (PR) councillor for Phoenix, north of Durban, was arrested and released on a warning after allegedly bludgeoning his brother-in-law, Collin Govender, with a metal bar in August. The incident sparked an outcry among neighbours and Govender’s relatives.

According to local human rights and community activist Ethan Ramkuar, what angered neighbours was that the DA leadership did not act despite being informed about the incident.

The “Daily News” carried the story on the front page on Tuesday. The party’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, Francois Rogers, said on Thursday it had suspended the councillor pending the outcome of the case.

“The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has taken note of the media article that alleged a councillor of ours in the eThekwini Municipality allegedly assaulted a member of the public… The Provincial Executive Committee met on Wednesday to consider the matter and resolved to suspend the councillor pending the outcome of an investigation into the matter. The councillor in question has voluntarily accepted this suspension and will co-operate fully with our investigation in order to obtain all the facts surrounding the allegations.”